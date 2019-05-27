App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Blue Star, target Rs 947: Anand Rathi

We initiate coverage on it, with a target price of Rs 947. For FY19-21, we model 14/26 percent CAGRs in revenue/PAT, with no major rise in net working capital required.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

Blue Star has again showcased its robust and agile business model, developed over time. It’s rising RoCE in challenging times, from 20.5 percent in FY18 to 24.9 percent in FY19, depicting its ability to deliver superior returns in FY20/FY21. Q4 FY19 consolidated revenue growth (19 percent YoY) was led by 21 percent YoY growth across project divisions and 19 percent across the UPC segment, while the professional electronics division declined11 percent.

The EBITDA margin expanded 240bps as fixed costs were levied on a higher revenue base; the gross margin, though, at 25 percent, was flat YoY, as rising commodity prices and the rupee depreciation were partially passed on. At Rs 100 crore, staff costs were flat YoY, making up 7 percent of Q4revenue (8 percent a year ago); other manufacturing expenses rose just 3 percent YoY.

Blue Star's market share in room ACs in Q4 FY19 was12.3 percent, up 80bps YoY, flat QoQ, despite challenging conditions in FY19. Overall, Blue Star reported 3 percent value growth in FY19; industry growth was negative.

related news

The pending order book at end-Q4 FY19 across its MEP business was Rs 2,430 crore, up 16 percent YoY. FY19 orders were Rs 2,950 crore, up 19 percent YoY. Blue Star received orders for more than 100 MEP projects in FY19, which it expects to expand in FY20.

At the CMP of Rs 697, the stock trades at 30x/22x the FY20e/FY21e EPS of 23.6/ 31.6.

We initiate coverage on it, with a target price of Rs 947 (30x FY21e EPS of Rs 31.6). For FY19-21, we model 14/26 percent CAGRs in revenue/PAT, with no major rise in net working capital required, eventually leading to the RoCE expanding from 25 percent in FY19 to 30/35 percent in FY20/FY21.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 27, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Blue Star #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

Kiara Advani roped in for Nikkhil Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani, details in ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swo ...

Confused Pakistani Anchor Thinks PM Modi Was Talking About IAF Pilot A ...

Manpasand Beverages Tanks 20% as Top Management Gets Arrested in GST F ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.