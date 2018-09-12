App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Biocon, target Rs 710: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 625-Rs 635 for the upside target of Rs 710 and a stop loss below Rs 580, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

After taking a support at its 200-day exponential moving average on the daily charts, Biocon recovered sharply from its lower level and manages to surpass its short-term moving averages in the recent past.

Last week we have observed a breakout on the charts above Rs 630 level after three months of prolonged consolidation in prices.

Additionally, the stock has also formed a ‘W’ pattern on the daily charts along with rising price and higher volumes which suggest for more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 625-Rs 635 for the upside target of Rs 710 and a stop loss below Rs 580.

DisclaimerThe author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.