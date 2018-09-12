Buy Biocon, target Rs 710: Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

After taking a support at its 200-day exponential moving average on the daily charts, Biocon recovered sharply from its lower level and manages to surpass its short-term moving averages in the recent past.

Last week we have observed a breakout on the charts above Rs 630 level after three months of prolonged consolidation in prices.

Additionally, the stock has also formed a ‘W’ pattern on the daily charts along with rising price and higher volumes which suggest for more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 625-Rs 635 for the upside target of Rs 710 and a stop loss below Rs 580.

: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.