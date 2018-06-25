Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation, target Rs 437: Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has given a downward sloping trendline breakout at Rs 400 which was also the immediate acting resistance in the stock and went on to make a high of Rs 411.50 on a closing basis.

The stock is witnessing high volume along with the support placed at 20 and 50-days SMA. The momentum indicators are also signaling a positive probability towards the bullish momentum in the stock.

We are recommending buying the stock in the range of Rs 408-400 with target at Rs 430-437 and stop loss of Rs 391 with return of 7 percent.

: The author is Head-Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.