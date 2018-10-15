Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals: Equity99

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) too posted stellar performance in Q1FY19. Its net profit zoomed by 93 percent to Rs 156 crore from Rs 81 crore on YoY basis. This was largely on the back of 8 percent higher income of Rs 5790 crore. Its order book increased by two and half times to Rs 4,371 crore, compared to Rs 1,744 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

BHEL had a total order book of Rs 1,17,000 crore by end of Q1FY19. We are expecting strong performance in Q2 as well. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.