Buy Bharat Gears, target Rs 220: Rudra Shares and Brokers

Manali Bhatia

Bharat Gears clocked a steady performance in Q2 with 19 percent growth in revenue over last year. EBITDA grew by 48 percent and PAT grew extremely well at 157 percent YoY. EBITDA margins for the quarter grew to 11.28 percent from 9.05 percent and PAT margins at 2.67 percent against 1.24 percent in previous year.

Moreover, capital structure is expected to remain leveraged at similar levels over the medium term, given the increase in term debt on account of debt-funded capital expenditure.

In order to meet the capital expenditure of up to Rs 60 crore, the company has lined up sources of funds through a rights issue of equity shares up to Rs 15 crore, term loan of Rs 35 crore from KKR India Financial Services Private and remaining Rs 10 crore from internal accruals.

It would help the company’s upcoming expansion plan and envisages a similar volume growth in the medium term. In addition, the rights issue could also benefit existing shareholders.

Considering the company's strong balance sheet, significant profitability in future, we estimate P/E of FY19E at around 12x, share price turns around to be Rs 220.

The author is a senior research analyst at Rudra Shares and Brokers.

Disclosure: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest nor any other material conflict of interest at the time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates does not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions In Futures & Options.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.