Buy Bhansali Engineering: Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Bhansali Engineering witnessed a sharp correction in the last six-month from a price band of Rs 217-160 towards Rs 125-120 levels, taking a strong support at Rs 111 levels.

Although it witnessed a periodic correction on a closing basis, the scrip recently witnessed an upward trajectory after bottoming out at Rs 120 levels and thus indicating a decisive buying trend at current levels.

The momentum indicator outlined a positive trend with weekly RSI inching at 58 levels. Further, in the coming session MACD is also likely to make a bullish crossover to trade above Signal-Line. We have a buy recommendation for Bhansalli Engineering which is currently trading at Rs 136.65.

: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.