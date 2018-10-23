Buy Bhageria Industries, target Rs 455: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Bhageria Industries has delivered robust results in Q2. Revenue rose by 38 percent, while EBITA rose by 91 percent, and PAT grew extremely well at 165 percent (YoY).

EBITDA margins for the quarter grew to 38.87 percent from 27.52 percent , PAT margins also grew 23.2 percent as against 11.9 percent YoY. Exports also contributed to around 44 percent of revenues (benefitted by rupee depreciation).

Moreover, long-term debt for the company is negligible and short-term borrowings reduced to around Rs 38.52 crore in Q2 from Rs 72 crore. Working capital for the company is also maintained.

Considering geographical expansion and addition of new clients will bring in additional revenues in future. We estimate FY19E EPS at Rs 45.5 and FY19E P/E at 10x, share price turns to Rs 455.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.