Buy Berger Paints, target Rs 314: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Berger Paints has been consolidating for the past two weeks and is finally on the verge of breaking out from the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulder’ pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Berger Paints has also surpassed its short as well as long-term moving averages. Rising volumes coupled with positive crossovers on the other oscillators prompts for further upside.

The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.