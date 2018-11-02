App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Berger Paints, target Rs 314: Hadrien Mendonca

Rising volumes coupled with positive crossovers on the other oscillators prompts for further upside, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Hadrien Mendonca

Berger Paints has been consolidating for the past two weeks and is finally on the verge of breaking out from the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulder’ pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Berger Paints has also surpassed its short as well as long-term moving averages. Rising volumes coupled with positive crossovers on the other oscillators prompts for further upside.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Stocks Views

