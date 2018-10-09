Buy Bata India, target Rs 970: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Bata India has corrected more than 24 percent from its August month high of Rs 1,116. The RSI on the daily charts has reached an extremely oversold zone.

On Monday, the index found support in the gap formed on 23rd July 2018 and then it rebounded from lower levels. The primary trend of the stock is bullish because it is still trading above its 200-DMA.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 970 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 844 on a closing basis.