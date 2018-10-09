Buy Bata India, target Rs 870: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Bata India has retraced considerably from its record high in the last five weeks and tested the support zone of the long-term average (200-EMA) on Monday i.e. October 8.

The stock not only recovered from that zone but also closed around the day’s high. Technical indications are in the favor of further rebound. We advise investors to create fresh longs in the range of Rs 890-900. It closed at Rs 894 on October 8, 2018.

