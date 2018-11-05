Buy Bata India, target Rs 1120: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Manali Bhatia

Bata India is trading with higher top and bottom formation on the weekly chart since 2017 and has retraced till 38.2 percent in recent fall. Plus, it has respected the previous swing top of Rs 832 and bounced back sharply from support range.

It has taken support near 200-DMA on the daily chart and formed a Double Bottom pattern. RSI is moving into positive territory suggesting the momentum is likely to continue. Crossover of important exponential moving average makes it an attractive buy for short term.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate do not have any direct or indirect financial interest(except Sequent scientific Ltd.) nor any other material conflict of interest at time of stock recommendation, in the subject company. Also, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associates do not have actual/beneficial ownership of one percent or more securities of the subject company. However, Rudra or its research analysts, or his/her relative or associate may have positions in Futures & Options.