Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bata India, target Rs 1,060: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at the current level and on dips to Rs 925 with a stop loss below Rs 900 for a target of Rs 1,060, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor
Ashish Chaturmohta

After touching high of Rs 1,115.7 in August this year, Bata India has seen a correction down to Rs 833. The decline has retraced 61.8 percent (Rs 830) Fibonacci retracement of the rise from Rs 653 to Rs 1,116.

For the last one month, the stock has been trading in the range of Rs 955 to Rs 830 and formed a bullish double bottom pattern on the daily chart. Second low of the pattern, at Rs 833, was formed just above the 200-day moving average.

Relative strength index (RSI) has given positive crossover with its average. Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips to Rs 925 with a stop loss below Rs 900 for a target of Rs 1,060.

The author is Head of Technical & Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:49 pm

