Buy Bajaj Auto, target Rs 3042: Rudra Shares

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Bajaj Auto has shown good growth in its motorcycles and three-wheelers through the first nine months of the fiscal. Following robust volume growth in the domestic two-wheeler market, the company has increased the prices of CT100 and Platina motorcycle models.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK have forged a non-equity partnership to manufacture mid-capacity motorcycles in India. Since the final agreement is to be signed this year, these bikes from Bajaj-Triumph partnership will not be seen any time in 2019.

For now, the company would bring KTM-owned 'Husqvarna' motorcycle brand to the Indian market this year with "half-a-dozen" products in the pipeline. 49 percent of KTM itself is owned by Bajaj Auto and its bikes are doing pretty well in the market.

With KTM and Husqvarna, Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan near Pune may turn into a manufacturing and export base for the brand. In addition, the company plans to launch electric version of its quadricycle Qute along with electric 3W next year, even as it gears up to introduce the conventional engine version of the quadricycle around March after much delay. Bajaj has created a capacity of 60,000 units per year for the Qute at its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad.

The company has a challenging time ahead as new safety norms in the form of ABS and CBS become mandatory for higher capacity engines and BS VI emission norms becoming mandatory from April 2020.

At present, it looks attractive, hence we recommend to buy with price target of Rs 3,042 (estimated EPS of Rs 169 for FY 19 at PE of 18x).

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​