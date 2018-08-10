Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 750: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 615 with a stop loss below Rs 580 and a target of Rs 750 levels, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.
Ashish Chaturmohta
Sanctum Wealth Management
Axis Bank has been consolidating in the range starting from Rs 655 and Rs 365 levels for more than three years. It has formed a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the monthly charts.
It has also completed five wave structure and the current rally crossed the falling resistance trendline i.e. breakout line.
In the last couple of weeks, the stock has seen a strong rally backed by high volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.
The price has also given a breakout from the Bollinger band on the upside with the expansion of band on daily as well as on weekly charts indicating that the stock is likely to rally from current level.The weekly MACD line gave a positive crossover with its average and moved above the equilibrium level. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 615 with a stop loss below Rs 580 and a target of Rs 750 levels.