App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 750: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 615 with a stop loss below Rs 580 and a target of Rs 750 levels, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Axis Bank has been consolidating in the range starting from Rs 655 and Rs 365 levels for more than three years. It has formed a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the monthly charts.

It has also completed five wave structure and the current rally crossed the falling resistance trendline i.e. breakout line.

In the last couple of weeks, the stock has seen a strong rally backed by high volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.

The price has also given a breakout from the Bollinger band on the upside with the expansion of band on daily as well as on weekly charts indicating that the stock is likely to rally from current level.

The weekly MACD line gave a positive crossover with its average and moved above the equilibrium level. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 615 with a stop loss below Rs 580 and a target of Rs 750 levels.
Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.