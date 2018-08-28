App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 700: Vinay Rajani

we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 700 and keeping a stop loss below Rs 620 on a closing basis, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Vinay Rajani

HDFC Securities

Axis Bank is on the verge of registering a new all-time high above Rs 655, which was registered in March 2015. The stock price has broken out from symmetrical Triangle on the monthly charts, indicating a continuation of an uptrend.

The stock price has also broken out from the downward sloping trend line, adjoining the previous two monthly tops. There is a breakout from the consolidation, which held for the last 14 quarters.

Volumes have been rising along with the price rise for the last three months. The stock price has been trading above 20, 50, 100 and 200-DMA.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 700 and keeping a stop loss below Rs 620 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:22 pm

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

