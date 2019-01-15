Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 680: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Axis Bank has been trading in a broader consolidation range for last four years and looking all set for breakout from the same now. The chart pattern and positioning of confirmation indicators are adding to the positivity.

We advise initiating fresh longs within Rs 650-655 range. It closed at Rs 659.20 on January 14, 2019.

