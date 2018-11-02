App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 652: Hadrien Mendonca

Positive crossovers on the relative strength index (RSI) further indicates that stock has the potential to move higher, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Hadrien Mendonca

Axis Bank has broken out from the falling channel pattern on the daily charts. The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Axis Bank has also surpassed and sustained above its long-term 200-DEMA. In addition, positive crossovers on the relative strength index (RSI) further indicates that stock has the potential to move higher.
Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:32 am

