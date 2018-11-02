Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 652: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Axis Bank has broken out from the falling channel pattern on the daily charts. The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank has also surpassed and sustained above its long-term 200-DEMA. In addition, positive crossovers on the relative strength index (RSI) further indicates that stock has the potential to move higher.