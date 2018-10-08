Buy Axis Bank, target Rs 650: Manav Chopra

Manav Chopra

Recently, Axis Bank has broken out of the long-term triangle on the weekly charts, which is now retesting its earlier resistance levels.

These levels are now likely to act as strong support. One can buy Axis Bank from these levels as the structure is bullish and the risk reward is favourable.

Investors can initiate buy with a target at Rs 650 while a stop loss can be placed at Rs 530.

