Buy Axis Bank: Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Axis Bank posted superb numbers for Q2FY19. Net profit for Q2FY19 grew 83 percent YoY to Rs 790 crore, for H1FY19 net profit stood at Rs 1,491 crore. The bank’s NII grew 15 percent YoY to Rs 5,232 crore during Q2FY19 from Rs 4,540 crore in Q2FY18. NII for H1FY19 too rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 10,399 crore from Rs 9,156 crore in H1FY18.

Net interest margin for Q2FY19 stood at 3.36 percent, NIM for H1FY19 stood at 3.41 percent. During Q2FY19, its slippages declined 69 percent YoY to Rs 2,777 crore. The bank’s GNPA and NNPA stood at 5.96 percent and 2.54 percent, down from 6.52 percent and 3.09 percent QoQ.

During Q2FY19, the bank’s domestic loan growth stood at 15 percent YoY driven by retail and SME segments. Stock has made all time high after three years’ consolidation looks strong on chart. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.)

