Buy Avenue Supermarts, target Rs 1500: Rupak De

On the daily chart, Avenue Supermarts has given a downwards consolidation breakout which suggests a reversal of the previous downtrend. The rise in price was backed by increased volume.

On the daily chart, a positive divergence in the RSI (14) is seen which is likely to initiate a positive breadth in the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1390-1400 for the target of Rs 1470-1500 and a stop loss below Rs 1349.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.