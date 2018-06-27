App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Avanti Feeds, target Rs 1901: ICICI Securities

With strong financials, the domestic brokerage firm expects Avanti’s earnings growth to resume in FY20E after a decline in FY19E due to lower margins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities initiated coverage on Avanti Feeds for the first time with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,901. The company is a market leader in shrimp feed and a growing player in shrimp exports.

Avanti benefits from 1) numerous moats such as strong brands, established distribution, multiple manufacturing units and sub-segmentation strategy; and 2) relationship with global sea food major, Thai Union.

ICICI Securities expect India’s shrimp exports (value) to grow in mid-teens and Avanti to be a major beneficiary of this trend. With strong financials, the domestic brokerage firm expects Avanti’s earnings growth to resume in FY20E after a decline in FY19E due to lower margins.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 02:38 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.