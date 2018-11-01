Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 925: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Aurobindo Pharma has turned upwards after breaking out of a ‘Pennant’ pattern. Further, a sustained trade above Rs 790 will extend the up move towards levels of Rs 830-925.

On the daily chart, it has broken out from the channel pattern suggesting bullishness. Moreover, the RSI has turned upwards after taking support at the 55-level suggesting higher levels in the coming trading sessions.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 784-786 for targets of Rs 860-925, and keep a stop loss below Rs 750.