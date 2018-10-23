Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 820: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Aurobindo Pharma has been consolidating in a range of Rs 720-800 levels for the last one month after retesting its previous high of around Rs 825.

The overall chart formation combined with signals from the confirmation indicators are clearly pointing towards a strong up move ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate in the range Rs 750-760. It closed at Rs 759 on October 22, 2018.

(The author is President, Religare Broking)

