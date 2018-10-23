App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 820: Jayant Manglik

The overall chart formation combined with signals from the confirmation indicators are clearly pointing towards a strong up move ahead and traders should accumulate in the range Rs 750-760, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Jayant Manglik

Aurobindo Pharma has been consolidating in a range of Rs 720-800 levels for the last one month after retesting its previous high of around Rs 825.

The overall chart formation combined with signals from the confirmation indicators are clearly pointing towards a strong up move ahead. Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate in the range Rs 750-760. It closed at Rs 759 on October 22, 2018.

(The author is President, Religare Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:09 am

