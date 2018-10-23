Buy Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 759: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

Aurobindo Pharma has formed major double bottom formation between Rs 800 and Rs 500 odd levels on the weekly chart. Last month, it hit high of Rs 827 on strong volumes indicating buying participation in the stock. Since then the price has corrected down to Rs 730-720 levels on below-average volumes indicating long positions holding onto the stock.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The price has retraced 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the major rise from Rs 527 to 827 and consolidating above it. For the last four weeks, it has been rangebound between Rs 790 and Rs 720 and consolidating its gains. Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips to Rs 745 with a stop loss below Rs 725 for a target of Rs 850.