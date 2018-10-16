Buy Aurobindo Pharma, says Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

The stock has formed a major double bottom formation between Rs 800 and 500 odd levels on the weekly chart. The price has retraced 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the major rise from Rs 527 to 827 levels and consolidating above it.

For three weeks, the stock has been range bound between Rs 790 and 720 odd levels. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 740 with a stop loss below Rs 720 and a target of Rs 850 levels.

