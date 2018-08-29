App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank, target Rs 775: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 718-720 for targets of Rs 755-775, keeping a stop loss below Rs 690, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the daily chart, AU Small Finance Bank has broken out from a bullish wedge pattern affirming bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, the stock has turned upwards after forming a positive reversal on the daily chart suggesting higher levels in the coming sessions. The RSI is also placed in the bull zone.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 718-720 for targets of Rs 755-775, keeping a stop loss below Rs 690.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:49 am

