Buy AU Small Finance Bank, target Rs 775: Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the daily chart, AU Small Finance Bank has broken out from a bullish wedge pattern affirming bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, the stock has turned upwards after forming a positive reversal on the daily chart suggesting higher levels in the coming sessions. The RSI is also placed in the bull zone.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 718-720 for targets of Rs 755-775, keeping a stop loss below Rs 690.

The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.