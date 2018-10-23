Buy Aegis Logistics, target Rs 255: Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Aegis Logistics is breaking out from a declining trend line. Momentum indicators suggest the up move to continue in days to come.

Bullish Hammer has emerged on the weekly chart followed by bullish candle making it a 'buy' for short-term gains.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.