Buy Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 186

We expect a revival in Madura Lifestyle. We believe the strong brand image, established distribution network and expanding reach would lead to ~8% revenue growth and ~14% EBITDA growth over FY18-20. A 120bp margin expansion in Madura is expected over FY18-20.

Pantaloons is on a growth trajectory: Vigorous store expansion and better same sales growth would drive growth for Pantaloons.

Management initiatives such as reducing store size and ramping up franchised stores resulted in a turnaround as the division reported an operating profit in FY18. We expect this improved profitability to continue. We estimate it to report a ~170bp margin expansion to 7.7% by FY20.

We have a buy coverage of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail with a target price of 186 at an EV/EBITDA of 17x FY20e.

The author is Head & Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.