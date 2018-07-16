Buy Adani Enterprises, target Rs 146: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

Adani Enterprises traded in a positive trajectory on its weekly price chart post its correction from 52-weeks high. The scrip took strong support near its 52-weeks low.

On the weekly price chart, the scrip registered a solid bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal in the trend post upward breakout from long-term averages of 200-100-days backed by strong volume growth.

Further, the weekly RSI placed at 61 signals a buying regime at a current level along with positive cues from MACD which suggests an upward shift.

The scrip is likely to face resistance at Rs 150 and support is seen at Rs 118. We have a buy recommendation for Adani Enterprises which is currently trading at Rs. 131.65.

: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.