Buy ACC, target Rs 1709: Hadrien Mendonca

After consolidating for the past two weeks, ACC has broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart. The current upswing has also aided the stock to surpass and convincingly close above its long-term 200-DEMA which is a positive development.

The price outburst has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. Every long position should be protected with a stop loss around Rs 1508 on the weekly closing basis.

The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL.