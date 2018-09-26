Buy ACC, target Rs 1620: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

On the daily scale, ACC has taken support around its 50-DMA and bounced back with higher volumes, which suggest that the stock has made a temporary bottom around Rs 1,500 level.

The key technical indicators—Relative strength index (RSI) at 50.69, shows sideways positive momentum and MACD is around zero line.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock on dips around Rs 1,550-1,555 with a stop loss below Rs 1,520 (closing) and a target of Rs 1,620.

