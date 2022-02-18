English
    Butterfly Gandhimathi announces closure of trading window from February 19

    Butterfly Gandhimathi shares have risen 113 percent in the past 12 months, driven by strong financials and a rise in demand for kitchen appliances because of work from home triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    February 18, 2022
    Kitchen appliance-maker Butterfly Gandhimathi informed exchanges on February 18 that its trading window for dealing in equity shares of the company will remain closed from February 19 till the further intimation by the firm for its directors, designated persons, their immediate relatives, other connected persons.


    Earlier on February 17, CNBC TV reported that the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd and Havells India Ltd have made offers to buy out Butterfly Gandhimathi. According to the report, marquee private equity investors had also expressed interest in buying a stake in the company.


    Butterfly Gandhimati, which has seen improvement in its financials over the past few quarters, has been on the market to raise close to Rs 500 crore recently to fund its capital expenditure plans.

    According to the CNBC-TV18 report, Butterfly Gandhimati is currently evaluating all options and is likely to take a final decision in 15-30 days.



    Shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd surged over 8% on February 18. The stock has surged over 18% in the last two weeks amid higher volumes.


    The company's shares have risen 113 percent in the past 12 months, driven by strong financials and a rise in demand for kitchen appliances because of work from home triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

