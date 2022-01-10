Business resumption falls sharply amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic, a key tracker of the pace of normalisation of economic activity in India fell sharply for the first time in many months over the week ended January 9.

Despite the drop, the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NBRI) is still 10 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels, the Japanese financial company said on January 10.

NBRI fell to 109.90 for the week ended January 9 versus 119.8 in the previous week, illustrating the impact of the surge in cases of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

"The drop was largely due to an anomalous 50pp weekly fall in the Apple driving index. The Google retail & recreation mobility index fell by 5.6pp, while workplace mobility fell by 0.7pp,” Nomura Research wrote in a report.

“The labour participation rate inched down to 40 percent from 40.6 percent in the prior week, with the unemployment rate up by 0.7pp to 7.3 percent. Power demand rose by a tepid 0.2 percent w-o-w (sa) after a 3.1 percent fall in the prior week" the report said.

Many state governments imposed night curfews last week amid the continued spread of COVID infections. On January 10, India reported more than 179,000 COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to over 723,000. The Omicron tally was 4,033, with Maharashtra (1,216) topping the count.

On the day, India also started administering precautionary vaccine doses to healthcare functionaries, frontline workers and people who are above the age of 60 with co-morbidities.

"The third wave is rapidly spreading, with daily new cases rising to nearly 180,000, although death rates remain low. Voluntary pullbacks and state restrictions (night curfews and on contact intensive services) are starting to bite, as evidenced by the fall in mobility and airline traffic. Studies suggest the third wave should peak by month-end, limiting the economic impact to Q1 20222", Nomura’s report said.

The adverse impact of the third wave on economic growth should be more muted than the previous waves but services will still take a larger hit, Nomura said.

The securities firm recently lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 3.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 from 5.2 percent and to 7.4 percent from 8.5 percent in the calendar year. It forecast 8.7 percent growth in financial year 2022, lowering the projection from 9.2 percent.