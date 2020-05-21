App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:14 PM IST

Business Insight | Will there be a delay in June quarter results?

Watch this Business Insight to find out why companies are requesting to defer June quarter results and what is SEBI's take on it?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown forced most companies to halt all operations. Even as the lockdowns eased in subsequent phases, most businesses refrained from resuming work fearing dire outcomes in case the pandemic takes the turn for the worst.

As the companies continue to reel under the pressure of the pandemic with cases on the rise, some companies have requested market regulator SEBI to defer their June quarter results or merge it with the next quarter, the Economic Times reported.

In related news, SEBI has asked listed companies to disclose the expected impact of the lockdown on account of COVID-19.

Watch this Business Insight to find out why companies are requesting for a deferment in June quarter results and what is SEBI's take on it?

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:14 pm

