Business in the Week Ahead (September 6-10, 2021)

While the record 20.1 percent growth in the April-June quarter may seem great, economists are cautioning that it’s too early to uncork that bottle of champagne. Their caution is not without reason, of course, with the low base effect responsible for much of the growth. What’s more, they argue, private consumption and household savings have gone down due to rise in expenditure on health and loss of income as jobs became few and far between. What can rescue the economy in these trying times? Much...