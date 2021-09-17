Business in the Week Ahead (September 20-24, 2021)

Representational image

India’s dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025 depends on it getting the economy off the ground. This process may get a push after the announcement of a government-backed bad bank with a partial sovereign guarantee on security receipts, which may move the needle on the bad loan resolution front. The move is expected to help banks clean up their balance sheet, which in turn should lead to improved credit access and availability for businesses, and not to forget better price recovery and value realisation. The government’s...