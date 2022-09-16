Business in the Week Ahead (September 19-23, 2022)

Representative image

If you believe investors and policymakers can expect some breathing space as the COVID impact wanes, think again. Global headwinds are making life harder for them. The recently released US consumer inflation figure is one such piece of data. It belied investor expectations that a moderate inflation print would allow the US Fed to slow its pace of rate hikes. Add to that global slowdown concerns, aggravated by COVID restrictions in China. That’s not all, lower technology spends by global biggies...