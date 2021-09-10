Business in the Week Ahead (September 13-17, 2021)

The rapid rise in prices has become a challenge for policymakers who are trying to revive economies from a COVID-19 induced slowdown. Many central banks see the recent price rise as a temporary phenomenon, stoked by production and supply-chain constraints. Still, elevated prices are a cause of concern and threatening to become a limiting factor for policy interventions. In this context, the coming week will provide vital cues for the market participants. India, the US and Euro Area will release inflation data. Concurrently...