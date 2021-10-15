MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Business in the Week Ahead (October 18-22, 2021)

The corporate earnings season has begun. The economy is reviving. But supply chain issues remain a sticking point. How is the world coping with the emerging challenges? Next week, keep track of RBI policy minutes, PMIs and a host of macro releases   

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Business in the Week Ahead (October 18-22, 2021)

The Indian economy in its current shape presents a picture of rapid recovery. Take parameters like inflation and factory growth. They are a clear vindication of the RBI keeping its accommodative stance. Even other key high frequency data points such as tax collections, foreign trade, energy use and so on, all paint an inspiring picture. Consumer sentiment too is taking a turn for the better. Some of the early bird corporate earnings are a pretty good sight to relish. IT...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will September earnings catch up with valuations?

    Oct 14, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Earnings kick into high gear, road ahead for Zee, the pharma halo, IDBI Bank shines more, Facebook in the crosshairs, China and investment maths, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers