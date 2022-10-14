Business in the Week Ahead (October 17-21, 2022)

Representative image

The red patches on the Street are just refusing to go away. Bond yields are ruling high, inflation is turning sticky -- both at home and the US -- and if that was not enough, Russia is barrelling down on Ukraine, raising the geopolitical heat all across. Adding to these wounds are dwindling exports, which have been on a slippery track since June. That reminds you all is not well in the world economy, which is in firefighting mode to avoid a hard...