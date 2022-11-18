Business in the Week Ahead: November 21-25

The September 2022 quarter results season is coming to an end. At the aggregate, Nifty 50 companies managed to exceed Street estimates. Net earnings increased by 9 percent from the year ago quarter. Earnings of metals, cement and oil marketing companies lagged Street estimates and faced downgrades. Yet, thanks to the rebound in earnings of the banks and financial services companies, the Nifty 50 index saw modest cuts in earnings estimates at the aggregate level. The performance is not encouraging at...