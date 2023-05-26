Business in the Week Ahead (May 29-June 2, 2023)

The Fed minutes meanwhile have offered some soothing words, indicating that additional policy firming may not be required as it could take a toll on growth

Can the US just about manage to avoid a national default? As we head into the weekend, this billion-dollar question is hanging heavy. Hectic parleys are going on to avoid this scenario and raise the debt ceiling by June 1. By that date, the Treasury is likely to run out of funds and default on debt repayments. Even a prominent member of the US Fed, Neel Kashkari, has warned that it would be impossible for the central bank to insulate...