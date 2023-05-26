English
    Business in the Week Ahead (May 29-June 2, 2023)

    There has been much debate on India's economic health. Much of that will be clear next week when official GDP data will be out. What’s more, the guessing game is on whether the US will raise its debt ceiling just in time to avoid a default

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
    The Fed minutes meanwhile have offered some soothing words, indicating that additional policy firming may not be required as it could take a toll on growth

    Can the US just about manage to avoid a national default? As we head into the weekend, this billion-dollar question is hanging heavy. Hectic parleys are going on to avoid this scenario and raise the debt ceiling by June 1. By that date, the Treasury is likely to run out of funds and default on debt repayments. Even a prominent member of the US Fed, Neel Kashkari, has warned that it would be impossible for the central bank to insulate...

