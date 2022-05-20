HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Business in the Week Ahead (May 23-27, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

One new IPO will open for subscription. Earnings reports from Divi's Labs, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel. PMIs and FOMC minutes are the other key data points to track

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) made a tepid debut on the stock markets amid the sell-off in global equities. Rising raw materials, supply shocks and a threat of slowing sales is stoking economic slowdown fears. Inflation in major economies has hit record highs necessitating policy action by central banks. Monetary policymakers are indicating faster than expected rise in interest rates. These concerns are weighing on investor sentiment. The initial public offering (IPO) of Delhivery received a subdued response. At least one...

