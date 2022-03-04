Business in the Week Ahead (March 7-11, 2022)

Are commodities the best asset class to own these days? Celebrated investor Jim Rogers thinks so. His conviction is borne out by the runaway rally in commodities, including crude oil and metals. If the current trend is any guide, global oil prices may soon be getting past the $130 mark after the Russia-Ukraine tensions showed no signs of any let-up, which could push up domestic inflation and swell the current account deficit. And the repercussions are huge for India, given the...