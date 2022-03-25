Business in the Week Ahead (March 28-April 1, 2022)

Inflation is expected to accelerate across the globe reflecting high energy prices

The fiscal year FY22 is coming to an end. The year marked easing of the COVID pandemic but has also seen an ugly war break out between Russia and Ukraine. Prices of crude oil and key commodities soared, stoking inflation across the globe. Inflation in Europe which is already at record levels is estimated to accelerate further. Economic, industrial and consumer sentiments are feared to have taken a hit. Manufacturing activity in China, as represented by the purchasing managers indices (PMIs),...