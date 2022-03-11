Business in the Week Ahead (March 14-18, 2022)

The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Japan will decide on the interest rates, monetary policies

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has scored big in the assembly elections, winning four of the five states. The electoral wins will reassure markets about the central leadership maintaining a stable policy outlook. Even so, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflationary pressures are weighing on investor sentiment. The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will decide on interest rates. Central banks of Russia, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil will also meet to decide on interest rates. The current elevated inflation warrants policy action. However, the...