    Business in the Week Ahead (March 14-18, 2022)

    The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will decide on interest rates and their respective monetary policies. India will release its February inflation data

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has scored big in the assembly elections, winning four of the five states. The electoral wins will reassure markets about the central leadership maintaining a stable policy outlook. Even so, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflationary pressures are weighing on investor sentiment. The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will decide on interest rates. Central banks of Russia, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil will also meet to decide on interest rates. The current elevated inflation warrants policy action. However, the...

