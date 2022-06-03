Business in the Week Ahead (June 6-10, 2022)

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee will meet on June 6-8. Amid rising inflation, the MPC is widely expected to hike interest rates. The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has alluded as much in his interactions with media. The week will also see the meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Reserve Bank of Australia. While Australia’s central bank is expected to go for another rate hike, the ECB is increasingly coming under pressure to end...