HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Business in the Week Ahead (June 27-July 1, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

Agreed, there are many unknowns, but the spring in the step of the economy can’t be missed. As clouds lift, next week brings along some key macros such as fiscal deficit numbers, PMI and infra output.

Next week, the all-powerful GST Council is likely to consider making an e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of gold or precious stones worth Rs 2 lakh and above
We are back to the same question of whether India can reclaim its status of the fastest moving major economy in the world. There could be many shades to this debate, but the political top leadership has no doubts about it. In fact, the Prime Minister has talked about India’s real GDP growing at 7.5 per cent for FY23, very much in line with the World Bank’s projections. Amid all the optimism, there are worry lines though. Take for instance, the finance...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers