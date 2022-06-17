HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Business in the Week Ahead (June 20-24, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

S&P Global flash PMIs, inflation, consumer and business climate gauges are the key data points to track

Major central banks followed the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates. The Bank of England and Swiss National Bank raised policy rates after the US Fed. For the Swiss, this is the first policy interest rate hike in 15 years. Rising prices and tightening monetary policies have rattled investors who sent the benchmark stock market indices lower. More central banks are expected to withdraw COVID liquidity measures and tighten monetary policies. S&P Global will release the flash purchasing managers indices (PMI) data for...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers