Business in the Week Ahead (June 20-24, 2022)

Major central banks followed the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates. The Bank of England and Swiss National Bank raised policy rates after the US Fed. For the Swiss, this is the first policy interest rate hike in 15 years. Rising prices and tightening monetary policies have rattled investors who sent the benchmark stock market indices lower. More central banks are expected to withdraw COVID liquidity measures and tighten monetary policies. S&P Global will release the flash purchasing managers indices (PMI) data for...